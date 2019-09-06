Land-O-Lakes competes for $3,000 grant
Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair is one of 15 finalists in Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative. They were chosen from among 143 submissions.
With votes from Facebook fans, the fair’s goat pen makeover project could receive a grant of up to $3,000 to help make it happen.
“County fairgrounds celebrate family, friendship, and relationships — the things that matter,” Barb Baker, Grinnell Mutual director of advertising and community relations, said. “That’s why we want to be part of sustaining them for future generations.”
To vote, visit Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page or website and click the vote button on the photo labeled Goat Pen Makeover. Voting ends at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with one vote per day allowed.
The project receiving the most votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The next four highest vote totals each will receive a $1,000 grant.
