With deer season over and most hunters’ freezers full, members of Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 were nearing the end of another season the morning of Saturday, Feb. 29 — deer hide season.
For years, the local lodge has taken in deer hides in annual amounts totaling 150-180, respectively.
The same group of do-gooders then proceed to process and preserve the hides for use within the Elks organization’s charitable outreach programs.
Seeing a decline in the demand for fur and leather globally, this specific commodity’s market downturn resulted in a tremendous boon for those utilizing deer hides for other means.
In this case, the national Elks organization seized the opportunity to dramatically increase its production of leather kits, which are used for disabled veteran service projects — namely the manufacturing of leather gloves for handicapped and wheelchair-bound veterans.
Stockton’s share of the regional deer hides collected for the 2019-20 deer season was 423 — by far the group’s largest count to date.
The all-volunteer prepping and preservation efforts in Stockton, which is coordinated and carried out largely by Ray Wimsatt, Patrick Wimsatt, Terry Cumins and Don Hunt, has been an ongoing tradition for years.
Daily runs to meat processors ensued during the annual deer season in southwest Missouri, and based on the group’s overwhelming haul, the workload increased several fold.
Stockton lodge members chimed in with numerous other comments and Ray Wimsatt chuckled about “us retired guys working 13 days straight this year” due to the overwhelming amount of hides coming in on a daily basis.
The group also went through more than a ton of salt — both figuratively and literally. This year’s hide preservation efforts required more than 2,000 pounds of preservation salt to treat the massive influx of prepared deer hides.
Volunteer Terry Cumins, though undergoing treatment for lung cancer, saw the day through and kept an accurate count to maintain a balanced shipping load as the group proceeded to pack out more than half the year’s total hides Saturday afternoon.
Fellow volunteer Don Hunt, who suffered a broken back late last year, also was present to do his fair share of the lifting.
“We’re here to get this done,” Hunt said. “If I have to take a couple extra breaks, so be it, but we’re not stopping. We enjoy it too much and it’s for a great cause.”
As the coordinated operation continued, Lamar lodge member and volunteer Jay Parrack said the work was overwhelming, but unquestionably worth the time and energy.
“I believe I was the first one on the west side of the state doing this,” Parrack said. “This year has taken a lot more coordination because of the volume. Our daily work has been more than ever, but we’re making the most of it.”
Throughout the season, Elks lodge volunteers spent mornings and afternoons, scraping, trimming salting, stacking and amassing the group’s largest single-season collection of deer hides which are destined to wind up in the hands of disabled veterans in the form of tanned leather glove kits.
The assembled group of program volunteers collectively shared the Elks organization’s appreciation for Stockton’s Hardware and Home, Stockton MFA, local taxidermist Colton Sharp, Westside Marine, Frickenschmidt Foods and the hundreds of hunters who harvested deer over the past season, all of which combined to make the annual undertaking the Stockton lodge’s largest success to date.
“There’s so many people and places to thank, we don’t want to leave any of them out,” Hunt said with a smile. “Every person, business or group who helped us out this year needs to know how appreciated they are.”
“And all the boys and girls, men and women who hunted and made sure these hides got somewhere that would get them to us,” Ray Wimsatt added to Hun’s message of thanks. “Without out our hunters, none of these [hides] would be here and winding up with the veterans who need them.”
Additional information regarding the Elks organization’s annual deer hide collection drive and other veteran service projects the organization conducts can be found by visiting www.elks.org.
