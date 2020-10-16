With the opening of deer season, Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 is once again collecting deer hides for disabled veteran service project use.
Since 1948, Elks lodges have collected donated deer hides, salted, tanned and worked them into useable leather goods benefitting a number of charitable undertakings supported by Elks lodges across the country.
For the last four years, Missouri has been the largest contributing state to the nationwide veteran-centered service project and local lodges look to continue their high standing for the 2020-21 deer seasons.
As the deer seasons progress through the coming fall and winter, interested parties can take deer hides or capes to the local Stockton lodge located at 803 Arnold Wallen Way, and drop them off in a can at the south side of the building, or at Westside Marine at 16410 S. Mo. 39, Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.