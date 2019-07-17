In an emergency meeting held Friday, July 12, committee members for the annual Wild-life Challenge Triathlon held at Stockton Lake unanimously voted to cancel the 2019 event due to recent inclement weather and flood-stage lake levels.
Based on information provided largely by Rod Hendricks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the group collectively accepted there was no feasible way to hold the annual event with the lake currently at near record highs and the surrounding trail areas being either submerged or obstructed by flood waters.
“We’re currently at approximately 18 feet over normal,” Hendricks said. “Even with a daily evaporation of two-tenths of a foot, we’re still looking at [lake levels] being 11 or 12 feet above normal in the first week of August.”
Hendricks also said these numbers did not factor in any additional precipitation which might occur between Friday’s meeting and when the triathlon was originally scheduled to take place.
Refunds for all registered participants will be available to registered participants and sponsors, respectively.
Brain Hammons, Hammons Products Company, opted to roll his sponsorship donation over to the 2020 event.
Committee member Marilyn Ellis will contact all sponsors in regard to funds which have already been contributed to the event; committee member Maggie Bough will contact all volunteers to confirm the event’s cancellation.
Before the meeting’s end, discussions were had in regard to contingency plans for years to come and included tentative planning of alternate routes for the running and cycling portions of the event, as well as an option to change the event from a triathlon to a duathlon should weather interfere in the future.
The committee will begin planning the 2020 Wildlife Challenge Triathlon will begin in January.
Additional information regarding the 2019 event’s cancellation can be found at https://www.facebook.com/stocktonlaketri/.
Any and all registered participants seeking a refund on registration fees are encouraged to contact the group via e-mail at stocktonlakemotri@gmail.com.
