Board members of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed LakeCo Merch, a custom apparel, décor and lake-centered merchandise retail store to the Stockton business community, as the family-owned business opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held the morning of Saturday, Nov. 21, at the newly-established business' locale on RB Road in central Stockton.
