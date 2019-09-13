The 23rd annual Stockton Lake Cleanup Event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14. The event is held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day and is sponsored by the Missouri Stream Team and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the Cedar Gap Shelter located adjacent to the Sen. Christopher (Kit) Bond Visitor Center and Administration Building and will be asked to assist with a variety of tasks lakewide. Tasks include shoreline litter pickup, underwater cleanup at beaches and boat ramps, trail maintenance and extension and the planting of trees, flowers and shrubs.
A number of volunteers have already signed dup and been assigned duty stations and tasks fr the event, but corps staff encourage additional volunteers to come out f or the event.
“We’re more than happy to have anyone show up,” park ranger Clint Moore said reading the annual community event. “Anyone can come out, get assigned a location and get involved on the morning of the event.”
Moore also said it would be beneficial to the clean-up effort to have additional assistance in removing shoreline debris associated with the long-standing flood waters the corps has dealt with over the Spring and Summer months.
Individuals interested in volunteering may call the Stockton Project Office at 276-3113 to obtain additional information or register for the event or e-mail Clint.B.Moore@usace.army.mil.
A free lunch sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce will follow the clean-up at noon. Volunteers will also receive prizes donated from local businesses.
