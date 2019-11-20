The Stockton Lady Tigers will have a blend of youth and experience for the 2019-20 basketball season. One factor they will not have is depth.
Only 10 girls came out for basketball, according to second-year head coach Jim Flora. Four starters return — seniors Katie Hedrick and Cassidy Duncan and sophomores Lyndsy Gire and Abby Flora, Jim’s daughter. Junior Jenna Rickman is back on the team after not playing her sophomore year. New to the squad are freshmen Summer Kenney, Kylie Hunter, Jayla Thornton, Tristin Henson and Layney Gire.
With the low roster, Flora anticipated most nights to have a maximum of two junior varsity quarters played before the varsity game.
The Lady Tigers, 10-16 overall last season and 0-5 in the Mid-Lakes Conference, will emphasize defense once again. Stockton held its opponents to 40 points or fewer in 16 of their 26 games last year. Flora said an increase in team speed will help the Lady Tigers be more active on defense and they are likely to press more than in the past.
“Last year we played slow and really tried to guard, trying to keep ourselves in the game,” Flora said. “This year, we have a lot more speed than we did last year, and so we’re going to look to push the ball a little bit more. I think our defense will be just as strong, the points we give up might be higher because we’re going to increase our pace of play a little bit.”
Lindsy Gire, the top returning scorer from last year at 5-foot-4, should benefit offensively from the uptick in tempo.
“She’s super-athletic, and that will help her get up and down the floor,” Flora said of Gire.
Even so, Flora expects the Lady Tigers’ scoring to be distributed fairly evenly from positions one to five. He called Hedrick the team’s best shooter and Duncan the most improved. With both standing 5-foot-9, Rickman and Kenney will give the team an inside presence they did not have previously.
Flora believes the conference race could be tighter, with reigning Class 3 state champion Strafford having graduated all-state twins Hayley and Kayley Frank. Turnover at some of the other league schools including Fair Grove and Clever also could help tighten the pack.
“We closed the gap last year and played teams tighter,” Flora said. “If we get better, hopefully we can be competitive.”
The Lady Tigers hosted a preseason jamboree Monday, Nov. 18, with Adrian, Hollister and Marshfield. They open the regular season with back-to-back tournaments — Nov. 25-27, at Fair Play and Dec. 2-7, at Ash Grove. The first home game is Monday, Dec. 9, against Adrian. Last year Stockton lost in the Class 3 District 12 semifinals to host Seneca 40-36, but this year will compete in District 10 with the likes of El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Butler, Clinton, Knob Noster, Sherwood and Warsaw.
