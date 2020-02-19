In the past week, the Stockton Lady Tigers have brought in another win to their season record and also came out with two losses that almost hit winning marks.
Stockton’s win over Warsaw on Monday, Feb. 10, saw the Lady Tigers pile up an increasing load of points through each quarter. During first quarter, Stockton ended on a high note, bringing in 12 points over the Wildcats’ 10. The next quarter saw the Tigers’ defense sharpen up, with Stockton scoring 8 points over Warsaw’s 5.
After halftime, the Tigers scored a whopping 17 points in third quarter and 18 points during the final fourth quarter; meanwhile, the Wildcats lost their grasp of pace, bringing in only 3 points during third quarter and 6 during the last go-around.
Later in the week, with a final score of 55-24. The Lady Tigers fell by just 10 points to the Clever Blue Jays — who hold a 16-17 season record — at home on Thursday, Feb. 13, coming out of the game with a final score of 53-63.
This week, the Lady Tigers plowed through their match-up against the Fair Grove Eagles at home on Monday, Feb. 17.
The game was nearly neck-and-neck in the initial three quarters; by the end of third quarter, the Lady Tigers were down by just 3 points at 28-31.
After a mercurial effort by the Lady Tigers, the momentum fell through: the game’s final score came out at 41-48. Freshman Summer Kenney brought in 15 points. Katie Hedrick put 14 on the house. Abby Flora and Jenna Rickman each scored 5 points, and Lyndsy Gire scored 2.
The Lady Tigers also faced the Dadeville Bearcats on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, at home. The final score was not available for press time.
Stockton Tigers
The Stockton Tigers faced the Clever Blue Jays away from home on Friday, Feb. 14. Despite the heart-warming holiday, the Blue Jays showed no love for the Tigers, ultimately pushing Stockton to come out short with a final score of 53-76.
The Tigers’ next opponent was Dadeville on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at home. The final score was not available for press time.
