The Stockton Lady Tigers faced off against the Nevada Lady Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 17, pulling out a tough loss against the Nevada Lady Tigers.
In the first quarter, Stockton’s senior Jenna Rickman eight points — who was Stockton’s leading scorer of the game with 14 points — and sophomore Kylie Hunter — landed a free throw for a quarter’s total of 10 points.
In the second quarter, Rickman pulled through with five points, and Hunter, sophomore Jayla Thornton and Kara Hedrick scored two a piece, marking the Tigers’ highest-scoring block of the game with 12 points and ending halftime by trailing just 4 points at 22-26.
After the half, Nevada picked up the offensive pace, taking the lead farther as Hunter put on 5 points and sophomore Summer Kenney nailed a 3 for a total quarter of 8 points on Stockton.
Playing into the fourth quarter, Nevada widened their lead by 10 points, with the Lady Tigers standing at 30-40 with 7:42 left in the game. After much of a mercurial attempt to shrink the tight gap — with 2 points scored by junior Abby Flora and free-throws nailed by Hunter and Kenney — the Tigers scored 7 points before the clock ran out and could not break through Nevada’s final 12-point lead, ending the game 50-37.
The Lady Tigers’ season record stands at 4-3, with their other two losses fallen by just 6 and 8 points. They are next slated to play Forsyth at home on Thursday, Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.