The Stockton Lady Tigers clamped down on two victories on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 25, at the 10th Annual Stockton Girls Tournament, leading them to end the week’s competition as the tournament consolation winner.
The Lady Tigers faced the Greenfield Lady Wildcats at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday; in the first half, the teams battled it close.
The Tigers pulled through in the second half and ended up reigning over the Hornets, with a final score of 43-32.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Lady Tigers faced the Lamar Tigers for a tight showdown over the tournament bracket’s consolation slot.
Lamar had previously fallen 47-61 to the Buffalo Bison on Monday, Jan. 20, but overtook the Warsaw Wildcats in a 38-27 game on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Lady Tigers beat Lamar 49-42, earning the tournament’s consolation slot.
Regarding the tournament’s overall placements, the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs won first place in the tournament, taking over Miller in a tight 40-38 win on Saturday evening.
Butler nagged third place in the tournament, taking over the Buffalo Bison 70-62 on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.