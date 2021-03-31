The Stockton Lady Tigers softball team swept the Lockwood Lady Tigers at home on Friday, March 29, leaving Lockwood scoreless from a 12-0 run.
In the first inning, Stockton High School junior Abby Flora cleared the batter’s mound with clean pitches and strike-outs.
With the Lady Tigers then quickly coming up to bat, Stockton junior Lyndsy Gire hit a triple on her first hit. Following this, Stockton freshman Ellie Flora hit another, sending Gire to home.
In the second inning, following another scoreless Lockwood bout as Abby Flora continued pitching strike-outs, Stockton sophomore Kyndell Roy punted the ball and advanced to first base, followed by a whammy to center field by Stockton junior Madison Swaggerty, which pushed Roy to third base.
Abby Flora then drove a hit into center field, sending Roy and Swaggerty to home plate.
After Ellie Flora hit a hard double to right center field, sending two Stockton runners to home plate. The second inning ended with Stockton at 5-0.
In the third inning, Stockton defenders made a double-play, as well as a strike-out from Abby Flora. Later, a drive into left field by Abby Flora sent Kyndell Roy to home plate. Lyndsy Gire also nailed a long hit into center field, running to second base and then later stealing to third and fourth base, with the third inning ending at 9-0 in Stockton’s favor.
In the fourth, Flora struck out Lockwood’s first two hitters at the plate. Kyndell Roy caught a fly ball in the outfield for Lockwood’s third out.
At the hitter’s plate, Kyndell Roy hit a hard ball downfield and ran to second plate. Swaggerty then hit a ball out to the field’s fence, running to second plate and driving Kyndell Roy to home plate. Following this, Abby Flora hit a drive to center field and reached second plate while sending Swaggerty to the home plate. Kamryn Roy then hit a ball down the middle, bringing Flora home.
At the end of the fourth, the Lady Tigers stood at a score of 12-0. Following more strike-outs from Abby Flora, with Lockwood only playing eight players due to an injury, a mercy rule went into effect, leading the Lady Tigers to take the win.
