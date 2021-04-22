El Dorado Springs Bulldogs Varsity took the lead late and defeated Stockton 4-3 on Monday, April 12.
The game was tied at three with El Do batting in the bottom of the fifth when Kylie Hutsell singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
El Do got on the board in the first inning when Wriley Taylor doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
El Do sophomore Macie Mays was the winning pitcher for El Do. Mays went seven innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out 12. Stockton junior Abby Flora went five innings, striking out nine and allowing four runs on four hits.
El Do’s Wriley Taylor went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead El Do in hits. Stockton’s Flora and freshman Riley Graves both batted for one at the plate, and Stockton’s Kara Hedrick and Graves had one RBI.
The Stockton Lady Tigers’ season record stands at _-_. They were next slated to play against the Ash Grove Lady Pirates on Tuesday, April 20. The score was unavailable as of press time.
El Do shuts out Butler
Kylie Hutsell threw a gem on Tuesday, April 13, allowing zero runs and besting Butler by a score of 11-0
Mays led El Do to victory by driving in four runs. Mays went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in runs on a home run in the first and a single in the second.
El Do fired up the offense in the first inning, when Mays homered on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Lady Bulldogs notched four runs in the second inning. El Do’s offense in the inning came from singles by Abby Larsen and Mays.
Hutsell was the winning pitcher for El Do. The righty allowed two hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out 14.
The Lady Bulldogs launched two home runs on the day. Mays went for the long ball in the first inning and Dani Ogle went yard in the sixth inning.
Overall, the Lady Bulldogs racked up 12 hits on the day. Ogle and Mays each collected multiple hits for El Do. Ogle led El Do with four hits in four at bats. The Lady Bulldogs did not commit a single error in the field. Wriley Taylor had the most chances in the field with 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.