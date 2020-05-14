The Care Connection Senior Centers are providing meal pickup services for adults 60 and older while the centers are closed to the public. The suggested contribution for the meal is $4. The full cost of the meal is $7.98.
Please place contributions in the envelope that has been provided — or in personal envelopes — and submit the envelope during meal pickup.
Wednesday, May 13: Grilled ham and cheese, potato wedges, cucumber salad, broccoli salad, wheat bread, oatmeal cookie.
Thursday, May 14: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Friday, May 15: Sweet and sour chicken with rice, honey carrots, oriental vegetables, ambrosia salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, May 18: Spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli, creamed spinach, tossed salad, garlic bread, brownies.
Tuesday, May 19: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tomato and cucumber salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Wednesday, May 20: Taco salad, black beans, stewed tomatoes, fruit salad, wheat roll, cinnamon roll.
