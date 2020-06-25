At our meeting on Tuesday, June 16, we had three KOPS and seven TOPS weigh in. Our best loser was Marci.
Carol won the popsicle contest, and Norma won the lose to win contest.
Maddie gave an amazing program on smart snacking and passed out a really good snack. It was full of really good information.
We heard a funny story, and then it was time for the thought for the week: You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you do not try — Beverly Sills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.