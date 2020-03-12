Due to the cold and flu season, plus bad weather forecasts, we had a couple of time crunch meetings. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, we had three KOPS and nine TOPS weigh in.
The best loser was Ella. Lynette won the popsicle contest and Maddie won the lose-to-win contest. Brenda had a birthday card presented and we sang happy birthday to her. There was a discussion about new leader and co-leader voting.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, we had one KOP and seven TOPS weigh in. Norma was the best loser. There was no winner in the popsicle contest, and Norma won the lose-to-win contest. Maddie read a funny story. Thought for the week: “Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, remember how far you have come.”
On Tuesday, March 3, we had three KOPS and nine TOPS weigh in. Jean was our best loser. There was no winner for the popsicle contest, and Carol won the lose-to-win contest.
Awards will be next week instead of tonight. We held our voting for leader and co-leader. Maddie was nominated for leader and Terrisha was nominated for co-leader. Both nominations were seconded. Terrisha was presented with a birthday card and we sang happy birthday to her.
Maddie read a funny story. Thought for the week: “You'll never achieve real success unless you like what you're doing.” — Dale Carnegie.
We meet every Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at the Freewill Baptist Church on RB road. Come in and check out a meeting. We would love to have you.
