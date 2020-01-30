“It is important to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization,” Patrick Davis MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, said. Extension services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas are providing a joint conference titled the KOMA Beef Cattle Conference. This year’s Missouri portion of the conference will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center.
Extension services from Missouri and Oklahoma will provide speakers for this event. This year’s presenters and presentations at the meeting are as follows:
Dr. David Lalman, Harrington Chair professor and beef cattle extension specialist, Oklahoma State University, “Managing for weaning weight vs controlling cost.”
Dr. Eric Bailey, assistant professor, state beef extension specialist, MU Extension, “Criteria for culling cows.”
Joe Horner, agricultural economics extension specialist in dairy and beef, MU Extension, “What it costs to take care of a beef cow.”
Mingles of Springfield will cater the evening meal.
“Agriculture businesses that support the event will have booths set up,” Davis said. “Attendees can visit and learn how their products can help improve their beef cattle operation.”
The cost of the event is $30 per person for those who pre-register and pay prior to Friday, Feb. 14. No refunds for cancellations after the registration deadline. Mail payments to the Cedar County MU Extension Center, 113 South St., Stockton, MO 65785. You can also register online at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/koma-beef-cattle-conference. Payment at the door will be $40 per person.
To register or for details on this event, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or by email to davismp@missouri.edu.
