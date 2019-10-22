Board passes budget update
Mark Koca announced plans to retire at the end of the 2019-20 session from his current position as El Dorado Springs school district superintendent during executive session of the R-II school board meeting Thursday, Oct. 10.
Koca said he was developing a preliminary plan for advertising for his position. Information regarding the application process will be released in a couple of weeks.
In open session, the board reviewed and approved a budget update for the current year submitted by Koca. The update shows estimated revenue of $12,535,876 and expenditures of $12,659,872, resulting in a net loss of $123,996.
“At the start of school, I mentioned the budget would be tight this year as we really pushed hard for [teachers’ pay] raises,” Koca said. “Recent events have made this worse. Our assessed valuation cam in 0.64% lower than projected, which isn’t huge but still hurts. Amounts to cover additional college hours, movement on the salary scheduled and new hires after July 1 cost an additional $23,000, and everything we own has broken this summer and fall.
“Additionally, our September [enrollment] count was 51 students lower than last year, which is concerning. Each student enrolled can potentially generate $6,375 in revenue if they are here every day. A lot of 51 kids is a loss of $325,000 next year unless we have a bunch of kids suddenly enroll. We all need to be mindful of our expenses.”
The board also declared a large amount of property as surplus, and will be sold at auction Saturday, Oct. 19.
The local Community Teachers Association thanked the board for their support of staff raises and brought pie for the members.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the high school library.
