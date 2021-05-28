The eleventh annual fall poker run in El Dorado Springs was a success, seeing around 100 riders participate in the charitable, fun-filled event with ATVs and side-by-sides.
Jerry Miles said the event is a fundraiser for the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4279 in El Dorado Springs, organizing the event and hosting it at Miles’ place.
Riders kicked off the event at around 10:30 on the morning of Saturday, May 22, with sign-ups. From there, attendees experience two to three hours of free riding. A meal was given out later in the day as prizes for the poker hand were given out.
Rain poured down during the event, but it did not seem to bother those in attendance.
“People like to play in the mud,” Miles said.
The event initially started with a couple of members at the Eagles club who were fighting cancer. It was meant to be a one-time deal, according to Miles. From the first year, the event has evolved to become more extensive every year.
Proceeds of the event are provided to the people of Cedar County in need who have different health issues and needs. Over the last 11 years, the event has raised a total of $22,000.
“We are not going to pay the whole bill,” Miles said. “But we give them gas money and food money. We show our support more or less.”
For more information on the next poker run, keep in touch with Alder Creek ATV on Facebook.
