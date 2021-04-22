When I was in high school, my parents allowed me to drive the family car when I needed to go somewhere. This beautiful car had a great-running 327 under the hood, glasspacks and skirts to boot. One reason I loved this car was because it had a lot of power. My Dad was a top GM salesman and because of this, I took a special interest in cars. None of his vehicles were run-of-the-mill during my growing-up years. I would love to wrap my hands around another ‘68 Caprice steering wheel and cruise around the Stockton Dam.
We had been married about five years when Jimmy and I sold our 1974 Monte Carlo and bought a different car (which shall remain make-and-model nameless). I hated that car because it had no power. I had to have a straight highway as long as an F-105 Thunderchief runway to pass anybody. A driver eventually finds himself in a tight spot and needs to “romp it” to prevent an accident. Well, this car could not be romped. You could not depend on it when you needed power, because it was a pathetic wimp.
Biblically speaking, there are spiritual wimps and spiritual hot rods. And I refuse to be part of the wimps running with their shirt-tails on fire. Jesus suffered great agony to provide everything believers would need to live victoriously. “God has not given me a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind“ (2 Timothy 1:7 KJV). Choose to really believe what the Bible says and be radically obedient to God, and you will have the same power working in you that raised Jesus from the dead.
The definition of power is: the ability to do something or act in a particular way. At weddings, the minister says, “By the power vested in me, I now pronounce you husband and wife.” A Power of Attorney has authority over the affairs of another individual. Tim Allen starred in the successful “Home Improvement” TV show for eight seasons, focusing on “more power.” Of course, the spiritual power which comes from God is of greater value than any earthly power.
“He gives strength to the weary, and to him who lacks might He increases power” (Isaiah 40:29 NASB). God promises to give strength for our journey so we can walk steady on with increasing power. When reading these wonderful scriptures, make sure you are believing and applying them for yourself. Victory is not the absence of problems, it is the presence of God’s power working in and through His children.
The Apostle Paul writes to the faithful followers of Christ Jesus: “I pray for you constantly, asking God…to give you spiritual wisdom and insight so you might grow in your knowledge of God. I also pray you will understand the incredible greatness of God’s power for us who believe him. This is the same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated him in the place of honor at God’s right hand in the heavenly realms“ (Ephesians 1:16,17,19-21 NLT). How can we fail to have spiritual victory if we allow this power to fill our lives? If our problem is no bigger than raising Christ from the dead, then God can take care of it.
The Key: Spiritually speaking, God is offering you a Holley four-barrel carburetor. Take it, do not leave it.
Carolyn lived in Stockton from 1963-1976, and has a heart for encouraging people with words and music.
