As the days and months progress, the Stockton Family Fun Center nears completion for the grand opening of the facility.
Currently, owners Patrick and Kristy Davis are completing the wiring and sheetrocking for the kitchen remodel. Patrick and Kristy also have started working on the bowling equipment and will have Jayhawk Bowling Supply coming on Thursday, March 18, to refinish the bowling lanes. Unfortunately, the Davis’ have had more delays with Kristy having to be in the hospital twice over the past month.
Along with the improvements being made, the Stockton Family Fun Center has had some help over the past month.
The Stockton High School Art Club has contributed by adding some personal touches to the walls along the lanes. Students have painted a big Stockton High Tiger on the wall and are adding some additional artwork farther down the lanes.
“It has been a blast having them in here giving this facility a personal touch,” Patrick Davis said. “One of our goals was to be a part of the community and to make this a place that the community feels like it belongs here.”
The Family Fun Center also hosted a contest online for one person to have the chance to name the pet dragon and receive three free games of bowling. Fair Play native Salem Chance took home the prize as he named the pet dragon ‘Luna.’
“This was kind of an experiment for us to see how it would go over and get a feel of how the community would respond to this type of thing,” Davis added. “We had 17 name suggestions and incredible feedback through our Facebook page for having this contest. We are going to be brainstorming to come up with more things like this, and have plans for a second dragon after we open so we will have a naming contest at that time as well.”
No date has been set for the grand opening, according to Davis.
When speaking on how the community has responded to the Family Fun Center, Davis added, “I have to admit, we knew there would be some excitement at the beginning, but starting with our booth at the Black Walnut Festival the support has been incredible. The moral support along with many offers of help to get this building rehabilitated into a bright exciting place has been just overwhelming. We've had to do a lot more work than first anticipated but all of the support both online and in person when I'm at the store or gas station has just been great. We are still working most weeks seven days per week to get the work done and really hope to partially open soon with a full grand opening shortly after that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.