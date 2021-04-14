Having trouble with groceries? Need some food? The SAMA Food Pantry has your back.
SAMA, otherwise known as the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance is partnered with Sharon and Bill Linnartz at the food pantry. Most churches in the Stockton area are the base for the food pantry as Stockton Christian Church pastor Michael Tunnell serves as the treasurer.
Manager Sharon Linnartz and her husband, Bill, originally moved from Warrensburg to the Stockton area in 2014. The two first began as volunteers. When Sharon and Bill began volunteering, the food pantry had been done through the Korth Center. Sharon described the setup as “very crowded.”
She then took over the food pantry as manager in 2016. Bill continues to serve as a volunteer for the SAMA Food Pantry.
The food pantry provides food assistance for anybody within the Stockton school district area who falls within certain income guidelines. SAMA requires for everybody to have a food stamp card so they are already in the SNAP program that is provided food.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly commonly known as the Food Stamp Program, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income people.
Linnartz is also in charge of the senior food box in Cedar County.
Anybody over the age of 60 and qualifies within certain income guidelines, which are similar to the SNAP guidelines, is eligible to receive the food box as well, which includes extra items.
The SAMA Food Pantry currently serves around 90-124 families which adds up to 330 people, including the children.
Most food is provided through the Ozark Food Harvest. Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 hunger-relief organizations across 28 Ozarks counties.
Woods Grocery Store also lets the food pantry come pick up excess groceries every Monday and Thursday. The excess includes mostly breads, desserts and fried chicken.
SAMA allows Cedar County citizens to bring in any kind of donation as well whether it be food or monetary.
“People in this town are so giving,” Linnartz added. “Whenever I ask for anything, I always just get more than I ask for.”
As many businesses have swam or sank during the pandemic, the pantry has had to make adjustments on the fly. The pantry had previously allowed anyone to come into the building but due to COVID, the pantry had to operate through a drive-thru. Linnartz had to shut down for two weeks in March of 2020 when the pandemic first came around. Sharon added that a number of volunteers are above the age of 70 as many workers did not feel comfortable, health wise.
Linnartz added that the stimulus checks paid a significant part in the amount of customers at the pantry. The money helped provide families with extra groceries or increased food stamps which in turn lowered the number of customers at the food pantry.
“During the pandemic, I have been really lenient,” Linnartz said. “If somebody comes here and says ‘I need food,’ I’m just going to help them.”
Recently as well, to help during the pandemic, the SAMA Food Pantry received a grant from the Stockton Community Foundation. The non-profit was one of three to receive $3,333.33 to help further the mission of providing food to residents of Stockton. SAMA Food Pantry will use the funds in their quest to provide food to citizens of Stockton in need of assistance with obtaining food monthly.
When speaking on her favorite aspect of the job, Sharon stated, “I just love being around the people. Seeing how happy they are to receive the food. Most of the people are so grateful.”
Give the SAMA Food Pantry a call at 276-9903 or stop by at 903 E. St. in Stockton. The food pantry is open every Monday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
