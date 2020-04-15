A10_easter service pic_ks.jpg

Neither cloudy skies, failing batteries, nor social distancing could keep the members of First Southern Baptist church from celebrating Easter Sunday, April 12, together. 

Pastor Steve Ewing spoke beside an empty church about an empty grave, a sign of God’s presence with us during this time of struggle. 

 

