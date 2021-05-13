The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and El Dorado Springs Ministerial Association hosted the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 6, at Camp Galilee.
Before the National Day of Prayer ceremony, the El Do Chamber hosted a luncheon catered by Count On Us Catering in Nevada. The meal featured a fruited curry chicken salad wrap.
Chamber CEO Jackson Tough opened the meeting by covering the number of events happening within the El Dorado Springs area. One event which raised heads is the Patriot Parkway Celebration which starts at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. The event will feature Governor Mike Parson, the Municipal Band, VFW Color Guard and more. The Chamber asks attendees to park at Woods Supermarket.
Tough also announced the annual picnic in the park and yearly awards show slated for Friday, June 18, with the time to be announced. Voting for the “Excellence in El Dorado Springs” awards closes on Friday, May 14.
Following the luncheon, friends and neighbors gathered on a sunny spring afternoon in the camp’s tabernacle to pray for their community, leaders, state and nation. Speakers included Jack Daniel of First Christian Church at Disciples of Christ; Chad Daniel of Community Church; Ron Marsh of First Baptist Church; John Koch of Filley Christian Church; and Steve Singleton of the El Dorado Springs Ministerial Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.