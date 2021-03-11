Voters will have the chance to support the Stockton R-I school district during the election on Tuesday, April 6, for a no-tax increase bond issue allowing the continuation of improvements to R-I’s schools.
According to an R-I press release, district facility improvements that could be funded from the proposition include an upgrade to LED lighting, paving the gravel parking lot, installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning in Stockton Middle School’s gym, new Stockton High School roof updates, upgrading bus, administrator and office radios, updating the security system and cameras, updating building phone, intercom and bell systems, as well as upgrading technology infrastructure.
Additionally, other district facility improvements include installing awnings for two campus entrances, updating Stockton Elementary and SMS’s intercom system, addressing and correcting courtyard drainage and addressing and creating handicapped parking on the baseball field.
If the bond issue passes, the majority of the work would be completed during the 2021 summer break so as to not disrupt regularly-scheduled classes.
The proposition’s ballot language follows as so: shall the Board of Education of the Stockton R-I District share an ongoing commitment to be educational leaders in rural Missouri by maintaining High Quality Educational Facilities that provide Top Tier Learning Environments and Educational Opportunities for every student. Through the good stewardship of the District with use of taxpayer dollars, we are now able to continue to move down the path of exceptional education and build on our commitment with further improvements and enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.