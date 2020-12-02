Turkey and all of the Thanksgiving-esque fixings were on the menu last week at the Stockton Korth Center. It was a sign of familiarity and normalcy, which many need in these times; and as the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, the Korth Center continues to adapt to the changes necessitated, while prioritizing safety and getting meals out to seniors.
“We’re trying to do the best we can through it all,” said Korth Center project manager Dave Patterson, noting the changes this year have impacted both patrons and staff.
The Korth Center’s head cook, Leighann Watters, has been “very busy,” Patterson said, adding in one week, the Korth Center delivers around 300 meals to home-delivered patrons, as well as providing drive-thru meals, for a total of around 1,500 meals a month.
There has been an increase in home-delivered meals from the Korth Center due to the pandemic, Patterson added.
Hot meals for seniors at the door at lunchtime Monday through Friday.
The suggested donation of $4 is welcome. The actual cost to produce each meal is about $8. This business model would be impossible in a for-profit commerce. If not for the generous support and donations from people and organizations within the community, the senior center may certainly be struggling to succeed.
Contributions are always welcome and needed, Patterson said. It is a cause providing a much-needed service to seniors: in the last fiscal year, 20,890 meals from the Korth Center were provided to older adults who needed them.
Regarding another aspect of senior health, Patterson said he is thinking of new projects for seniors to help stimulate their minds, such as online poetry and short story workshops, due to the necessity of mental activity.
Meanwhile, he said, the Care Connection regional center leadership has been meeting via Zoom every week since mid-March of this year.
“We discuss everything imaginable surrounding the COVID-19 matter,” Patterson said. “Experiences, issues, challenges, thoughts and ideas are freely expressed. The latest CDC data is shared by one of our directors and recommendations for action on how to approach the spread of virus based on the number of cases.”
Patterson asked for patience as the pandemic continues.
“We are still in it together and providing the best services and meals to our senior community,” Patterson said. “We appreciate all of your patience. We invite you to come and get involved as a volunteer.”
Additionally, Patterson said since he began working here in Stockton, he has noticed the spirit of giving is heavy in this area “like I’ve never seen in any community,” and this inspires him to be here.
“From the top down, it’s the spirit of giving from all levels,” Patterson said. “I don’t think we could survive without it. Generosity is just natural. You can’t duplicate it.”
