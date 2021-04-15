When you have a child, you teach your child about the world. But when you lose a child, you teach the world about your child.
These are the solacing words that a friend told Amy French after Amy’s 18-year old daughter, Callee Henson, tragically passed away in a car accident in late December last year.
Now, a little over three months after the accident, the world is certainly learning about Callee as her vibrant legacy continues to spread across the area, spurring a movement of positivity and inspiring others to cherish life.
It’s a legacy with a title — “#livelikecallee.”
Callee, who was a Stockton High School senior, had a certain way of living the life she lived: she has been described as a God-loving, upbeat kid who was always smiling and making friends.
On top of being involved with areawide ranch rodeoing, basketball and more, Callee’s friendly and non-judgmental nature led to her being valued as a beloved young woman not only in the community, but wherever she went.
The weekend of Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, for example, was a testament to Callee’s impact as the Callee Henson Memorial Team Roping event was held at the Longhorn Arena in Mt. Vernon.
Callee, after all, was especially passionate about anything involving horses.
The turnout of the event was considerable, with 126 teams participating on Friday, April 2, and 251 teams participating on Saturday, April 3.
Tristin Henson, Callie’s sixteen-year-old sister, was one of those ropers.
“It was [Tristin’s] first big roping she’d ever roped in, and she made it to the final round,” Amy said. “So, we know for sure Callee was there, helping her.”
Additionally, Tristin was able to rope along with Wyatt Pearson, who was Callee’s boyfriend and the love of Callee’s life.
“It was a special night to get to watch them,” Amy said.
In addition to seeing Tristin and Wyatt rope together, special moments from the event and the community support from event goers left their mark on Amy.
Tommy Ferwalt, a man who Callee worked for by taking care of his cows, created three saddles for the Mt. Vernon event, with one of those saddles particularly memorializing Callee.
Ferwalt gifted the Callee Henson saddle to Amy and her family.
“It was amazing,” Amy said, speaking on the moment she and her family received the saddle. “It brought tears to all of our eyes. It was something very special.”
Eight of the men who won the roping donated three of their winning buckles to Amy’s family.
Jack Foster, a local roper, also won a buckle and gave his buckle to Tristin, Amy said.
On top of this, while at the event, Amy and her crew were selling #livelikecallee shirts, hats and hoodies, decals and braclets. The event alone also raised around $6,000.
These proceeds go toward Callee’s memorial fund, which provides scholarships and also helps kids attend the Riverside Cowboy Church’s Rodeo Bible Camp in Nevada, Missouri — a camp that Callee enthusiastically participated in.
Soon, five to six scholarships in Callee’s name will be given out this year.
While Callee is remembered by more and more people, spreading her positive view on life, the acute pain of her loss is something Amy still deeply feels.
“I cry every day, and I don’t understand why God took her,” Amy said, through tears. “The support has been amazing, and that really helps. It still doesn’t seem real that she’s gone. But she touched so many lives, and that has just been amazing.”
Amy said she has heard stories from many people about how even if they didn’t know Callee previously, just simply learning about who she was has inspired them to live like Callee did.
“If you didn’t have a smile, she was going to give you her smile,” Amy said, while a smile formed on her face.
Looking ahead, there will be a Callee Henson Memorial Ranch Rodeo in Lamar through the Lamar Saddle Club on Saturday, July 31, as Amy continues seeing her daughter’s legacy prosper under the lights of the arena.
Until then, keep riding like Callee.
