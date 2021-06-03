In the last month, a lot has happened for Patrick and Kristy Davies at the Stockton Family Fun Center.
Over the past month, the Family Fun Center has been finishing touches in the kitchen and snack bar area. The Davies have the soda fountain installed and a new ice machine in place. Other changes include the walls being finished in the kitchen with just a few small tasks done. Work is in continuation on the bowling equipment with two lanes almost fully functional. The lanes and approach areas have been refinished, and a new lane machine has been installed.
According to the owners, the Family Fun Center will have safety equipment installed in the kitchen during the second week of June.
As soon as that is in place and the health department approves, the Davies will at least get the kitchen open for lunches. The Davies also hope to have some of the backorder bowling parts arrive in the meantime.
"The overall excitement of the community is a huge part of keeping us going," Patrick Davies said. "The best reward of all is that the Stockton community is so welcoming to our family and us. We are so excited to bring a safe and friendly entertainment facility to help repay that excitement. I keep mentioning safe in our conversations because it is so important to us for this to be a safe place for us, our employees and our visitors."
The Davies have had offers of help when they have run into issues as the community is still very excited about the facility.
Some of the best help has been people sharing local contacts and resources, according to the Davies.
"We also have had a lot of assistance from Joel and Elizabeth Moreau from physical help to just invaluable advice every step of the way," Davies added. "Dirk Pohlsander from Duck's Construction also has given us great ideas along with an awesome wall treatment for the new bathrooms."
In terms of bowling leagues, the Davies will look at having some leagues in the fall. The Family Fun Center will also ensure there are dedicated open bowling evenings. Patrick and Kristy will also have late-night bowling on Friday and Saturday nights.
"We are putting together a birthday party package directed toward younger kids but also a group package geared more towards teens and adults," Patrick Davies said."
The building is located at 15015 South 1453 Road in Stockton. For more information, reach the Davies by email at stocktonfamilyfuncenter@gmail.com.
