In the past two months, the Coronavirus — originating in China near the beginning of this year — has spread beyond through global borders, now catching a slight stride in United States airwaves.
The speed of the COVID-19 virus spreading is moving so fast new updates of confirmed U.S. Coronavirus cases are rendering news articles to be out-of-date within only an hour; as of press time Tuesday, March 3, the total number of cases in the United States stands at just over 100 in 15 states, with the number of deaths from the virus standing at 6.
Jenean Ehlers, registered nurse and community services manager for the Cedar County Health Department, told the Republican it’s important to stay hygienic — rather than panic — when looking at Coronavirus’ scope.
Ehlers said currently, the CCHD is focusing on spreading the word about the virus and the importance of good hygiene throughout the county.
“It’s going to come down to hygiene,” Ehlers said. “There’s no vaccine. It won’t go away like the seasonal flu.”
Because of that, Ehlers said good hand-washing — which includes scrubbing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water — and practicing good cough hygiene, such as coughing into the shirt or sleeve, will make a difference if the virus spreads to Cedar County.
“There are changes happening every day,” Ehlers said, referring to the virus’ scope. “Our role is to get the word out. Don’t be meeting in big large groups. If you’re sick, you need to stay home
Don’t go to work sick.”
Ehlers said people who return to Cedar County after traveling should notify the health department.
“Our role will be doing follow-up investigations for people who have traveled,” Ehlers said. “We don’t panic. We want people to take care of themselves. Travel would be kind of silly.”
Additionally, Ehlers said, CCHD will be fact-gathering, sending information about quarantines and confirmed cases to Missouri’s state health department and checking on those who are quarantined; the department will not be testing for Coronavirus.
Ehlers also said Cedar County Memorial Hospital “could take care of one person” with Coronavirus. Currently, most rural Missouri hospital beds are filled with patients who have the flu, Ehlers said. There might be a shortage of supplies, Ehlers noted, but face masks might not be effective in containing the virus in an individual or spreading it to others.
“The general public should do the basics — hand washing, stay home if you’re sick,” Ehlers said. Wipe down the doorknobs, wipe your phone off, if you let other folks use your phone — use a little bit of good hygiene.”
For more information on the Coronavirus’s spread in the United States, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
