The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual golf tournament on Saturday, June 12, at the Stockton Country Club.
Originally planned for Saturday, May 15, the tournament was canceled due to inclement weather. Heavy rainfall swept Cedar County on May 15 as the country club’s course was deemed too wet for play.
The tournament is a three person scramble. Entry fees will cost $150 per team which includes mulligans, skins and hole contests. A free lunch is to be served at noon on Saturday. The first flight will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday as the second flight will start at 1 p.m. Both flights begin with a shotgun start.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Corporate sponsorships are also available for $350, which includes team, hole sponsorship as well as advertising.
Flights are based on the number of entries as the tournament pays three places per flight. Contests include longest drive, closest to the pin and the longest putt.
Entry forms may be returned to the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 410 or the Stockton Country Club at P.O. Box 208.
“Thank you for your attendance and donations,” SACC executive director Bill Crabtree said. “As this is a Chamber of Commerce event, all proceeds go towards the advertising and maintenance of the Stockton area community, businesses and programs. On behalf of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, we thank you.”
For more information, contact Bill Crabtree at (417) 276-5213 or (417) 399-0445.
