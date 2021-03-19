Katie Caudle, a graduate of Stockton High School, has been selected to attend medical school at A.T. Still University, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Kirksville.
Katie completed the ATSU-KCOM Still Scholars Early Acceptance Program while continuing her undergraduate studies. The Still Scholars Program is designed to provide medical school admission opportunities to outstanding college students who aspire to become osteopathic physicians at A.T. Still University’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
ATSU-KCOM prides itself on developing physicians who focus on whole person healthcare and community service, and looks for students who also hold these values.
A.T. Still University’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine was founded by Andrew Taylor Still, DO in 1892. It became the first institution of osteopathic education in the world. Today, ATSU-KCOM continues to lead in comprehensive medical education, research and healthcare.
Katie will graduate from Central Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in May and begin medical school in July, 2021. She is majoring in biology with a secondary emphasis on chemistry and healthcare administration.
Katie was the Stockton High School Valedictorian in 2017.
