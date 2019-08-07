A Kansas woman suffered minor injuries from a single-vehicle accident occurring at 11:38 p.m. Friday, July 28, on Mo. 32 on the west edge of Stockton.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jessica L. Slover, 41, Overland Park, Kansas, ran off the right side of the eastbound roadway in a 2013 Jeep, struck a sign and overturned. Damage to the vehicle was described as extensive.
Slover, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.