During this year’s preseason training, just after the spring 2020’s track season was canceled by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, Brian Goatley said his team did not know what MSHSAA would decide for the upcoming fall season.
This uncertainty came after a highly successful fall 2019 season: the Bulldogs capped 2019 with a fifth-place finish in the team competition during state finals.
“We were hopeful,” Goatley said, thinking of this year. “We had a pretty good summer representation, so we were hopeful. The kids were training like the season was going to take place.”
When the Bulldogs were able to run at their first cross country meet this year, they were excited, he added.
So far, Goatley said the season is going smooth; the team has had one student who had to sit out due to being in quarantine from the novel coronavirus, although he never contracted the virus.
“It was kind of hard for him to sit on the sidelines,” Goatley said.
Other than this one hurdle, though, the season has gone well so far — and the lack of graduating seniors from last year has added to the smoothness. The boy’s team did not graduate anybody last year and now has twelve runners — including one who recently had his appendix taken out — and the girl’s team only graduated one last year, with eight runners now, for an overall total of 20 runners.
The middle school cross country team has three boys and seven girls, Goatley added.
One stand-out runner includes Daelen Ackley. According to previous CCR coverage, Ackley won the gold medal in the Missouri Class 2 boys state cross-country championship in November.
This year, at the SWCCCA meet in Bolivar on Saturday, Sept. 5, Ackley picked up the individual crown with the second fastest time in the state from week one with a 15:45.84 run.
“He’s a junior this year,” Goatley said of Ackley. “Age-wise, he’s actually really a sophomore, but he tested in as an upper class, so he’s in the junior class and really kind of a special treat.”
“He’s a good kid … he works hard and he’s extremely talented,” Goatley added. “I’ve put limits on him several times, and he’s proved me wrong many times, so I’ve stopped putting limits on him.”
Goatley said Ackley has high dreams and is looking past high school and forward to his college career.
“The sky is the limit for him as far as what he wants to do in college,” he added. “He is focused on getting himself recruited for the next level.”
Since the boys’ team won fifth in state last year — a feat accomplished two years in a row — the team wants to send off this year’s two seniors with a trophy, Goatley said.
“They would like to break that tradition and break into the top four this year and bring home a state trophy,” Goatley said. “They’re working hard on that.”
On the girls’ team, sophomore Hannah Klaiber leads the way, he said, noting she took the class 3 first place spot at SWCCA and second place at the Cottey Classic in Nevada — which was a “photo finish,” win, Goatley noted.
Upcoming races for the Bulldogs will be in Lamar and at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in northwestern Arkansas.
