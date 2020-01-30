In visiting the county’s legal offices regarding details and schedules in relation to upcoming cases later in the year, Cedar County’s prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither shared some experienced and blunt factual information many in the community may not know.
Namely, it is often a struggle to bring even the most air-tight of cases to an actual trial.
“Getting a case to trial is actually one of the biggest hurdles in the legal process,” Gaither said. “Most people would be surprised just how tough it is to get a trial date set and actually keep it. In this office, we often see every effort made to continue even the simplest of trials. I respect the legal process from both sides and fully appreciate any judge who will listen to any request with merit, be it from the defense or the prosecution.”
Arguments for changes in venue, conflicts of interest, jury selection objections or requests for additional discovery process time are common place; however, Gaither said some asks are creative to the point of fictional, and went on to share his appreciation for a well-planned counter maneuver from his opposition.
“Occasionally, I’m surprised at the lengths defense attorneys go to in trying to delay proceedings,” Gaither chuckled. “I’ve been practicing long enough to have seen most of the usual maneuvers and I have a healthy appreciation for anyone who can genuinely surprise me or throw me for a loop. You can’t take it personally, either. It’s part of the legal process and I enjoy it.”
The prosecutor also confirmed his office focuses on doing the work of the people and enforcing all local laws to the fullest.
“We don’t make laws here,” Gaither said. “We’re here to enforce the laws and the will of the people. Everything this office does is in the greater interest of the public we’re elected serve.”
Gaither, who also acts as a special prosecutor for surrounding counties when situations necessitate, said the coming months will see his office bring quite an array of cases to trial and looks forward to the workload ahead.
Additional legal coverage regarding substantial and high-profile cases will be featured in the Cedar County Republican in the coming months as Gaither’s office takes on trials regarding assaults, drugs, shootings, murders and felonious abuse, respectively.
Gaither can be reached at the Cedar County prosecuting attorney’s office at 113 South St., by calling 276-6700 ext. 235 or vial email at cedarcopa@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.