Those who operate cattle and grain farms throughout the region are well aware of the struggles producers fought over the past months. Both torrential rains and droughts seemed neverending and have likely impacted many hay yields, crops and cattle pastures throughout the region.
However, a different kind of producer would tell you the past spring and summer have resulted in a bumper crop — of local honey.
Enter Terry Storment, a seasoned apiarist form Dunnegan who has just about seen it all when it comes to the world of beekeeping and producing the sweet, golden nectar of the Ozarks.
From Bear Creek to Weableau, Humansville to Aldrich, crisscrossing several county areas, Storment has just shy of 100 behives spread out on 28 separate farms in the region.
Looking back to the early stages of his operation, Storment said his involvement with bees started out of simple necessity when he and his wife quit eating processed sugar.
“My wife decided we were going off of processed sugar and I was looking into substitues,” Storment said. “We tried a couple things and got into bees to use honey as a sugar replacement. A few years later, it really grew, I started building my own hives and here we are now with 90 or so [hives] scattered everywhere.”
In speaking to the regional climate, elements, seasons and all the other variables which can impact a given year’s production, Storment said it always seems like a bit of gamble when asked to speculate about a total amount when the summer honey harvests begin.
“Every year has different factors leading to different yields,” Storment said. “Last year, I got about 300 gallons from all my hives; this year, I’m looking at somewhere between 800 and 1,000 [gallons].”
Storment attributed the above-average annual haul to the wet conditions the area faced during the spring, noting this allowed clover — a favored food source of honeybees — to stay in production longer, in turn allowing his hives to achieve greater production.
Though truly focused on honey itself, Storment’s abilities and talents go far past producing the liquid gold from Cedar County’s endless hollers, hills and pastures.
After Storment has harvested honey from a batch of hive frames, he utilizes everything the buzzing native insects produce — honeycombs are included in some of his jarred honey and beeswax is utilized by his wife to make lip balms, foot creams and lotions. Leftover materials also are utilized as a natural supplemental food source for newly-started hives or hives Storment feels the need to feed through the winter months.
Additionally, Storment also makes and sells beehives, internal frames and sells healthy, local hive splits during times of the year bees are more prone to swarn and start new hives.
“I do a little of everything when it comes to honey, bees and supplies,” Storment said with a laugh, “I just don’t make suits.”
And yes, for anyone curious enough to inquire, Storment laughed and lamented he had “been stung about a million times” over all of his years in the beekeeping realm.
Storment’s buzzing bee business, Storment Apiaries, can be found on Facebook at and the local producer welcomes calls and inquiries regarding raw honey, bee products and hive materials anytime at (417) 327-6706.
