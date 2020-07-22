Roughly three weeks ago, some Jerico Springs residents began noticing their mail was coming in later than usual; additionally, some noticed the post office on the Jerico Springs square was relatively empty.
Mark Inglett, a communications specialist for the United States Postal Service, told the Republican the Jerico Springs Post Office’s building has inspections and repairs which need to be done, causing the post office to temporarily close.
“We’re not sure how long that’s going to take,” Inglett said.
The El Dorado Springs Post Office facilitates Jerico Springs’ mail delivery, Inglett said, and Jerico Springs’ post office is geared more toward selling mail accessories such as stamps.
Inglett noted the temporary closure is not related to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to previous Republican coverage, the Jerico Springs Post Office was on a USPS list for possible closure back in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.