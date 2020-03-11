Two people died and one juvenile was seriously injured after a wreck occurred in Dade County on Saturday afternoon, March 7.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lonnie R. Pierce, 34, Jerico Springs, was driving southbound in a 2006 Buick Lacrosse on Route D, just 6.5 miles northwest of Lockwood, with a 2-year-old juvenile passenger.
The wreck occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when Pierce crossed the centerline, striking Lennis A. Queen, 66, of Lockwood, who was northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Queen’s vehicle then overturned. Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene by Dade County Coroner Gary Banta, according to the report.
The juvenile passenger, who was wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Pierce and Queen were transported to Greenfield Funeral Chapel in Greenfield. Next of kin have been notified.
Trooper R. Creasey investigated the crash. He was assisted by Trooper Eden No. 1326 with the major crash investigation unit and Trooper J. May No. 616. This is Troop D’s 19th and 20th fatality for 2020.
