Jenni Cully & Associates recently welcomed a new member to the staff. Greenfield native Kelly Frieze joins the team after recently obtaining her Missouri Real Estate license.
“I am excited,” Frieze said. “It is something new that I have always thought about doing.”
Prior to the hire, Frieze worked in scheduling and insurance for Dr. Curtis Rogers, D.D.S., in Greenfield. Frieze worked for Dr. Rogers for three years before making the transition into real estate. Frieze ultimately made the decision prior to Dr. Rogers’ retirement earlier this year. A native to Greenfield, Frieze graduated from Greenfield High School as she has lived in the area since she was 13.
Frieze did her classes through the Real Estate School of the Ozarks, which were done over Zoom due to the pandemic. Kelly completed classes while working for Dr. Rogers.
“I am glad that I did it,” Frieze added. “It was perfect timing and it has all worked out really well.”
Jenni Cully commented on the hire, saying, “I am super excited. I know she is going to do a great job. She is very outgoing, very talkative, very personable. We know each other from church … I know she is a good person and has a good heart so I know she is going to do good things.”
“I am going to do the best I can,” Frieze said. “I am still in the learning part of it all. With passing the test and doing the job is a little different. So I have to get all my ducks in a row and be able to do that. If I can do state medicare forms, I can surely do the contracts.”
For all your real estate needs, give Kelly Frieze at Jenni Cully & Associates a call (417) 844-1443 or email kelly@cullyre.com.
