The following books from the Baker and Taylor lease program will be arriving at the Geneva Sharp branch of the Cedar County Library in Stockton throughout the month of January. A brief synopsis of each of these books is available at the library. A synopsis of each is also available by accessing the home page of the Cedar County Library on the internet.
•“ADHD 2.0” by Edward M. Hallowell, family and relationships.
•“All the Colors of Night” by Jayne Ann Krentz, romance.
•“Attributes, The: 25 Hidden Drivers of Optimal Performance” by Rich Diviney, self-help.
•“Bad Medicine: Catching New York’s Deadliest Pill Pusher” by Charlotte Bismuth, true crime.
•“Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner, suspense.
•“Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning” by Tom Vanderbilt, self-help.
•“Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson, general fiction.
•“Breath Taking: The Power, Fragility and Future of Our Extraordinary Lungs” by Michael J. Stephen, science.
•“Broken Spine, The” by Dorothy St. James, mystery/detective.
•“Captive, The” by Fiona King, Foster, western.
•“Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why it Matters, and How to Harness it” by Ethan Kross, psychology.
•“Children's Blizzard, The” by Melanie Benjamin, historical fiction.
•“Children's Train, The” by Viola Ardone, historical fiction.
•“Crown in Crisis, The: Countdown to the Abdication” by Alexander Larman, biography.
•“Dance Cure, The: The Surprising Science to Being Smarter, Stronger, Happier” by Peter Lovatt, self-help.
•“Dear Miss Kopp” by Amy Stewart, historical fiction.
•“Deep into the Dark” by P. J. Tracy, suspense.
•“Discovering the Inner Mother: A Guide to Healing the Mother Wound and Claiming Your Personal Power” by Bethany Webster, self-help.
•“Eagles of Heart Mountain, The: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America” by Bradford Pearson, biography.
•“Fast This Way: Burn Fat, Heal Inflammation and Eat Like the High-Performing Human You Were Meant to Be” by Dave Asprey, health and fitness.
•“Faye, Faraway” by Helen Fisher, general fiction.
•“FBI Way, The: Inside the Bureau’s Code of Excellence” by Frank Figliuzzi, business and economics.
•“Forever Girl, The” by Jill Shalvis, romance.
•“Fortunate Ones, The” by Ed Tarkington, general fiction.
•“Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond, non-fiction.
•“Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality” by Frank Wilczek, science.
•“Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price” by Philip Moeller, business and economics.
•“Glamour Girls” by Marty Wingate, historical fiction.
•Good American, The: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the U.S. Government’s Greatest Humanitarian” by Robert D. Kaplan, political science.
•“Hades, Argentina” by Daniel Loedel, general fiction.
•“Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, historical fiction.
•“Heiress, The: The Revelations of Anne de Bourgh” by Molly Greeley, historical fiction.
•“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker, non-fiction.
•“Hope, Faith and a Corpse” by Laura Jensen Walker, mystery/detective.
•“Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World” by Andrea Pitzer, history/general.
•“If I Disappear” by Eliza Jane Brazier, suspense.
•“Last Garden in England, The” by Julia Kelly, historical fiction.
•“Liar's Dictionary, The” by Eley Williams, general fiction.
•“Lost Boys, The” by Faye Kellerman, mystery/detective.
•“Lost Manuscript, The” by Cathy Bonidan, romance.
•“Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Simple Tips and Genius Ideas for an Easier and More Beautiful Life” by Martha Stewart, house and home.
•“Meet Me in Bombay” by Jenny Ashcroft, general fiction.
•“Narrowboat Summer” by Anne Youngson, general fiction.
•“Neighbors” by Danielle Steel, romance.
•“Nobody's Normal: How Culture Created the Stigma of Mental Illness” by Roy R. Grinker, psychology.
•“Oranges and Lemons” by Christopher Fowler, mystery/detective.
•“Outlaw Country” by William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnston, western.
•“People Like Her” by Ellery Lloyd, suspense.
•“Perfect Amish Romance, A” by Shelley Shepard Gray, religious fiction.
•“Power of Ethics, The: How to Make Good Choices in a Complicated World” by Susan Liautaud, philosophy.
•“Power of Voice, The: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard” by Denise Woods, self-help.
•“Prophets, The” by Robert Jones Jr., historical fiction.
•“Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson, fantasy.
•“Rib King, The” by Ladee Hubbard, historical fiction.
•“Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning With the Myth of the Lost Cause” by Ty Seidule, U.S. History.
•“Run to Win: Lessons in Leadership for Women Changing the World” by Stephanie Schriock, political science.
•“Russian, The” by James Patterson and James O. Born, suspense.
•“Scorpion's Tail, The” by Lincoln Child, suspense.
•“Shot in the Moonlight, A: How a Freed Slave and a Confederate Soldier Fought for Justice in the Jim Crow South” by Ben Montgomery, U.S. History.
•“Sophomores” by Sean Desmond, general fiction.
•“Spin” by Patricia Cornwell, suspense.
•“That Old Country Music” by Kevin Barry, story collections.
•“Three Wise Men: A Navy Seal, a Green Beret, and How Their Marine Brother Became a War’s Sole Survivor” by Beau Wise, family and relationships.
•“Thyroid Reset Diet, The: Reverse Hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s Symptoms with a Proven Iodine-Balancing Plan” by Alan Christianson, health and fitness.
•“Till Murder Do Us Part” by James Patterson, true crime.
•“Twenty” by James Grippando, suspense.
•“Twisted” by Steve Cavanagh, suspense.
•“Unusual Suspect, The: The Rise and Fall of a Modern-Day Outlaw” by Ben Machell, true crime.
•“When Brains Dream: Exploring the Science and Mystery of Sleep” by Antonio Zadra, science.
•“Wife Upstairs, The” by Rachel Hawkins, suspense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.