Cool temperatures in the upper 20s greeted a group of American Bass Anglers members Saturday, Feb. 29, as they signed in for the first Stockton Lake D126 tournament held in 2020.
There was no wind to speak of, and the forecast was for temperatures to rise into the 60s by the 3:30 p.m. weigh-in time. The weather improved, but the fishing turned out to be a challenge.
Only four 5-fish limits made it to the scales. First place went to Kevin Jackson with 15.21 pounds anchored with second big bass honors courtesy of a 4.21 lb. largemouth. Matthew Roberts had 14.27 pounds in second place, followed by third place finisher Mark Moody with 13.19 pounds. David Goestenkors took fourth place with 13.13 lbs.
The event’s biggest bass weighed 4.59 pounds and was caught by Scott Tassi. Tassi took the Heritage Tractor Big Bass Award plus a $145 prize.
Tourney champ Jackson’s overall payday totaled $604.
Gift certificates from Albers Marine in Arma, Kansas, Double M Reel Service, Enrique’s Mexican Grill of Stockton, Simple Simon’s Pizza of Stockton, Stockton Lake Outfitters in Greenfield, Stockton State Park Marina, Bud’s Baits of Carthage/Joplin and Woods Supermarkets were awarded. Several packages of Pa Pa’s Jerky also were given to the anglers.
The next D126 tournament is scheduled for Friday, March 14. Anglers will be fishing for cash, prizes and points qualifying them to fish the Stockton two-day championship scheduled for Sept. 12-13. Their next step is the ABA National Championship to be held Oct. 18-23, on Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee. Watch centralmidwestbass’ Facebook page for up-to-the-minute news about these events, as well as other fishing-related notices.
American Bass Anglers is a national draw trail with almost 40 Divisions across the country. Several area ABA tournament schedules can be found at www.centralmidwestbass.com.
Membership in ABA is $35/365 days; entry fee is $70 and most divisions have a big bass option Pot. Boaters and non-boaters from age 14 and up are invited to participate. Call Becky with any questions at (316) 644-1454.
