Food has been purchased and put in boxes, gifts have been wrapped and the Stockton Christmas basket program committee is ready for distribution day for the 2020 Stockton Ministerial Alliance Christmas basket program.
Basket pick up for those families who have met the application deadline and qualifications, is from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 19, at Stockton Assembly of God Church. Follow the signs.
IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO HELP
Monetary donations always are welcome to assist with the purchase of food and gifts and can be sent to Stockton Christmas Baskets, P.O. Box 171, Stockton, MO 65785. All donations, both large and small, are sincerely appreciated and all are tax-deductible.
For more information, contact Kayla Froelich at kaylanfroelich@gmail.com.
