A pandemic closure hasn’t stopped volunteers from the Stockton R-I and El Dorado Springs R-II school districts from ensuring local kids still get meals when they are away from the cafeteria.
According to the R-I’s Facebook page, everyone who has children or takes care of someone else's children during the closure can receive free meals. The meals are free for children up to the age of 18, regardless of income. A form on the district’s Facebook page should be filled out so volunteers can have an accurate count for meals to prepare.
Meals are available for pickup starting at 9 a.m. Thursdays, with the schedule available on the form. Each student receives enough food for seven days of breakfasts and 7 days of lunches.
On Bulldog territory in Cedar County, Theresa Christian — assistant superintendent at El Dorado Springs R-II — said the district has served 360 students for breakfast and lunch. Last week, the total came out to be 3600 meals for the week’s load.
“Additionally, Bright Futures El Dorado Springs has provided snacks to all students on Thursday each week,” Christian told the Cedar County Republican. “To date, community partners have donated $2,900 to help with the snacks. These snacks are in addition to the Hunger Warrior Backpacks that are still going home with each of the 115 students who receive food backpacks on Fridays when school is in session.”
Christian said R-II teachers and staff members have been volunteering their time to pack and deliver the food to the four drop off locations, as well as hand out the food at the school.
According to El Dorado Springs R-II’s Facebook page, participants must sign up on the form on Facebook or call the Superintendent's office at (417) 876-3112 and press 5. The meals are free to anyone ages 5-18.
