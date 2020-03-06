Its trout time... Missouri trout anglers had March 1 marked on their calendar and were ready to go on Sunday to hit the state's four trout parks — Bennett Spring near Lebanon, Roaring River near Cassville, Montauk State Park southeast of Licking and Maramee Spring Park southeast of St. James.
With a Sunday opening day and temperatures hovering around 60 degrees, thousands of anglers and visitors filled the parks. The record number of tags sold for an opening also was on a Sunday back in 1999 when 14,947 anglers bought tags. Last Sunday, at Bennett Spring there were 2,376 tags purchased. The largest trout caught at Bennett [Spring] was an 8 pound, 10 ounce rainbow.
Prior to opening day, there were thousands of trout stocked in the parks, including several hundred “lunkers" weighing from three-five pounds. The daily limit is four trout. Regulations vary in the four parks. Certain areas may be designated for fly fishing, natural baits or artificial lures.
After a cold winter, opening day at the trout parks, Sunday had many anglers chomping at the bit waiting for March 1 to arrive. Many anglers were rewarded as a lot of trout were caught and taken home to be enjoyed, while leaving anglers ready for more.
Opening day isn't just about fishing, it also is reunion time for some anglers. At Bennett Spring, you see many of the same faces that are seen for several opening days. There have been many days when there was snow on the ground and other days, like Sunday, when the temperature was more spring-like.
Anglers learn to take what they are given and make the best of it. Many opening day anglers at Bennett have their favorite spots where they start their day, some take their stand long before the daily siren sounds to be sure the first cast produces a strike. I know one angler, Carl Jorden, Sedalia, can always be found about an hour before fishing time at his favorite place near the bridge. He said, “I never fail to catch fish here. I landed a seven pounder here years ago and it hooked me on this spot."
Although the trout season is open year round at Lake Taneycomo, the fishing at the four trout parks is something special for thousands of anglers. Jorden said, "Any more when the first day of March rolls around, I don't even think about it. I just drive to Bennett Spring no matter the weather or what day of the week it is. My boss doesn't even bother to ask if I want the day off, he just assumes I will be fishing at Bennett [Spring] on opening day. It gets in your blood."
The catch and keep season will remain open until Oct. 31.
Along with the four trout parks, Missouri provides great opportunities for the trout angler. There are 120 miles of spring-fed cold-water trout streams managed by the Conservation Commission, Lake Taneycomo and the winter trout areas of St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Sedalia, Kirksville, St. Joseph and floatable rivers stocked with trout.
Trout fishing in Missouri? You better believe it.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in the outdoors as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
