Most fishermen have heard the saying, "It’s always fishing, but it’s not always catching." This is what Tom Donaldson said Saturday at Caplinger Mills after catching only three small crappie after three hours of fishing off the bridge over the Sac River. Donaldson went on, “I was here Friday and caught lots of crappie and bass, so I called my friend from Springfield to come up and get in on the action. We fished nearly all day Saturday and Sunday, but only caught a few small bass and five small crappie. It was totally different from Friday. I think the cold snap had a lot to do with it."
When I drove over to Caplinger Mills on Saturday, there were a dozen cars parked near the bridge and anglers fishing off the bridge and on the bank, but few were catching fish. Most of the same anglers had been there Friday and caught lots of crappie, but the weekend was much different.
Fred Thomas, Warsaw, a crappie angler who does a lot of spring crappie fishing, said, “If you can't catch crappie in the spring, you just aren't a crappie fisherman." However, he also said, "If we get a cold spell, the fish might move out from where you have been catching them, but given time, it will get better again soon. I have fished at Caplinger Mills several times and found the fishing both good and not-so-good. It depends a lot on the water flow and temperature."
Thomas retired several years ago, so he has time to go fishing in the spring.
According to him and other crappie anglers, the next few weeks are prime time for catching crappie. For several years, he has fished for crappie close to shore at Stockton during the first month of baseball season and since he is a big Kansas City Royals fan, he brings a radio along to hear how they are doing while he is fishing.
Paul Jackson hit Stockton Lake last week and had good results using a small white jig under a bobber. Most of the fish were in the 10 to 12-inch range which makes for some excellent eating.
“There are many fish which fight better than crappie and are more fun to catch,” Jackson said, “but when it comes to great table fare, you can't beat crappie." Not many anglers would argue with this logic, either.
Dave Watson was after crappie and white bass on the Sac River on Friday and thought he hit it just right when, on his first cast, his reel started singing and he saw a flash of silver on the end of his line. After a 10 minute battle he brought in a five pound drum. The Ozark native caught four more drum before he decided the whites were not in that part of the river. Fishing below the dam at Truman has been producing some whites, crappie and walleye. However, fishing below dams can change fast and if you go to Truman Dam and don't see many cars in the parking lot you might as well keep on moving as this usually means fishing is not good. But, if the parking lot is crowded, it could be worth the stop. Watson is among the anglers who knows "it’s always fishing, but it’s not always catching."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.