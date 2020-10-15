Dear Editor,
President Gerald Ford made a speech in 1976 about America. In it, he said he would rather spend his time under another party than any other nation on earth.
He was totally correct. I would do the same.
However, some people do not see it this way.
The recent attempt to kidnap the governor of Michigan was a stunning bit of news — I really wonder about such groups. I could not imagine any official, from dog catcher to the president, being harmed.
This is not how our democracy is supposed to work.
I do think it is our God given right as Americans to gripe, moan, groan and criticize our elected officials. But the right to vote is the correct way to show how our American way of conducting our democracy and being a part of the way America is run.
It is good.
Life under Hitler, Stalin, Mao or any other type of government is no good.
Our freedoms are sacred to us. Look at North Korea and South Korea. Does one really want to be under a Kim? Remember, any who disagree with leaders like these have bad things happen to them.
What would President Ford think of the Michigan event? He would condemn it with harsh words and actions. So should all Americans.
Should something happen in Missouri, I would stand with the elected officials and the law enforcement people. I would hope you would as well.
And, if you did not vote … you cannot complain.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
