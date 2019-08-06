Invasive species workshop in Nevada
Quail Forever and the Missouri Department of Conservation will hold an Invasive Species Workshop from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the 3M Clubhouse Building at 2120 E. Austin Blvd., Nevada. The workshop will include presentations by MFA, DOW, Mid-West Fertilizer, MU Extension, Corteva Agriscience, and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The workshop is free, and lunch will be provided, but please register by Tuesday, Aug. 6, by contacting the MD C office in Clinton at (660) 885-6981.
Invasive species are prolific seed producers, have a highly successful dispersal rate, colonize quickly, rapidly grow to maturity, the ability to out-compete native species, and are aggressive, competitive and adaptable. Because of those features, invasive species typically cause problems on or around a person’s property. Therefore, they prevent landowners from achieving certain goals on their property.
Landowners interested in the following activities should consider attending this meeting: Remove and control red cedars, control invasive species, increase available forage for livestock, maintaining resiliency on the farm, staying away from monocultures, maintain quality wildlife habitat.
We have been battling invasives and must continue the battle to stop these pests. There are ways to suppress the vigor of invasives through the use of fire, grazing, mowing or other targeted strategies that allows the remaining community to better compete with the invasive species. To learn more about controlling invasive species, please plan to attend this workshop. For more information, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Aimee Coy at (660) 885-6981.
