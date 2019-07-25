Spire Missouri, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the infrastructure system replacement surcharge on the bills of its Spire West (formerly Laclede Gas Company d/b/a Missouri Gas Energy) natural gas customers. The surcharge first appeared on customer bills in April 2004.
Spire seeks the adjustment to reflect infrastructure replacement investments made by the
natural gas company from Feb. 1-May 31, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2017-June 30, 2018, to the extent the costs associated with those investments were not approved for recovery in Case Nos. GO-2018-0309 and GO-2018-0310. These costs for natural gas pipeline replacements and relocations are not currently included in Spire’s rates.
The current ISRS for residential customers of Spire West is $1.79 a month. Residential customers would pay an ISRS of $2.72 a month under Spire’s application.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Friday, July 26,
with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City,
MO 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at
Citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel,
Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, MO 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov, or the Public Service
Commission Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, telephone (800) 392-4211, e-mail
pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency representing the general public in matters before the Commission.
Spire West provides natural gas service to approximately 513,180 customers, including Cedar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.