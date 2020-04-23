Four people from El Dorado Springs were seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on South First Street just south of El Dorado Springs on Wednesday evening, April 15.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Reece Leet, 18, of El Dorado Springs was northbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt with passenger Austin Hall, 21, of El Dorado Springs.
The wreck occurred at around 8:25 p.m. when Leet lost control of the Cobalt and began to skid. Leet then travelled into the southbound lane and struck 1994 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Cody Marshall, 23, and carrying passenger Amanda J. Wise, 20, both of El Dorado Springs.
All four received serious injuries from the wreck. Hall, Leet and Marshall were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield by EMS, and Wise was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar by EMS.
Hall was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The report said the usage of safety devices was unknown for the rest of those involved in the wreck.
Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Stewards Wrecker of El Dorado Springs.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys investigated the crash.
Saturday, April 18
On Saturday, April 18, a single-vehicle wreck occurred east of 725th Road on Route CC at around 2:05 p.m. when Tyler R. Pinard, 22, of Stockton, driving westbound in a 2018 Nissan Versa, travelled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a MSHP crash report.
Pinard received minor injuries in the wreck and refused treatment on scene. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The Nissan received extensive damage.
Also on Saturday, a single-vehicle wreck occurred at around 6:10 p.m. east of 2125 Road on Mo. 32 when Matthew R. Tucker, 28, of Stockton, driving westbound in a 2019 Cadillac XTS, travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence.
Tucker received minor injuries in the wreck and was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. He was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
The Cadillac received extensive damage and was towed by Mike’s Wrecker of Stockton.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys investigated the crashes.
