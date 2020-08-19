A woman from Sheldon was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Cedar County on Friday, Aug. 14.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Amy R. Inman, 40, of Sheldon was westbound in a 2004 Hyundai Elantra on Route B, a half mile west of Jerico Springs, at around 11:20 a.m.
The wreck occurred when Inman crossed the centerline, went off the left side of the roadway, struck a sign, went airborne, went across a creek and into an embankment, and then overturned, the report stated.
Inman, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries from the wreck and was transported by Cox Air Care to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, according to the report.
The Hyundai was totaled in the wreck and towed by Mike’s Crane and Wrecker, Stockton, the report stated.
Trooper M. Obert investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.