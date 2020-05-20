In an effort to bring some visibility and a sense of perspective to the impact school closures have had throughout our readership area, students in the Stockton R-I School District — selected by teachers and administrators at random — were asked a number of questions regarding the current school year closures, cancellations and current social distancing recommendations.
Hearing from our students, in their own words, is one way the community can see things through the perspective of today’s scholastic youth.
The following are questions and answers from randomly-selected children currently in the elementary, middle and high schools in Stockton, focusing on what it has been like for students to deal with school closures, social distancing, learning remotely and how the current coronavirus situation has affected them personally in their daily lives.
Kassidy Dalton, graduating SHS Senior
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
I believe it was wise to close schools for the rest of the year, even if I didn't get to finish out my senior year the way I was hoping for.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
My favorite thing about doing schoolwork at home has been being comfortable while doing so. I do not have to sit in an intolerable school chair that makes me move every five minutes! I also have been able to binge-watch The Office while I complete my schoolwork. All nine seasons are now completed for the fifth time!
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
I have seen a few of my friends while working at the pharmacy, but other than that, I have seen a few on Snapchat and Facetime (if that counts).
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
I lost count of how many scholarships my parents have proofread for me during this unprecedented time, but yes, they have been a big help thus far! They also have been my motivators when I procrastinate on my work (which has suddenly become very often).
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
I was looking forward to our math competitions we had planned for the rest of the year, but I am happy to say I have been sharpening up on my algebraic skills anyway. Luckily, I have been able to play golf during this quarantine, and I couldn't be any happier about that.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
As much as I have enjoyed sleeping in and completing all my schoolwork really late at night, I would rather be back in school. I miss the direct, face-to-face teaching from my teachers and the communications amongst my friends, especially my lunch table.
•What message would you like to share with current classes about the coming school year?
To the graduating class of 2020, I wish you find what you love to do and stick with it. I hope to see you all in the near future, doing what you love to do the most! Now I can't use this joke very often, but here it goes. I do not have 20/20 vision (hints as to why I wear glasses), but I can see that every single one of you will be successful and complete great things. Go to youtube and look up "My Wish" by Rascal Flatts and "You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins. These are my songs for you! Give them a quick listen. You will thank me later.
Riley Graves, eighth grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
I think for the safety of the people in Stockton, it was a good idea to close the schools so we could help slow the spread of the virus.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
My favorite thing about doing schoolwork at home is that I can go at my own pace, and still have time to go outside.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
I've been able to see a few friends in person, we've been able to go on a few walks, and we've had "drive-in" church so I've seen them across the parking lot and waved at them through the window. I've also been writing a lot of letters to my friends, that's been pretty fun. In the beginning we didn't see anyone, so having FaceTime and other technology was really nice because it made it easier to keep in touch.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
My parents are very good about helping me with questions I'm stuck on,. They are both good at different subjects, so it evens out perfectly.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
A sports team I miss is my Apex Club Volleyball team out of Springfield (National Blue 14-3), we were supposed to travel to Minnesota for a tournament in April, but sadly it got cancelled because of the coronavirus. I also missed out on our 8th grade field trip, our Publications field trip, an ARROW Field trip, and a Math competition.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
I would much rather go back to normal and continue with school than stay in quarantine, I miss my friends the most!
•What message would you like to share with current classes about the coming school year?
A message I would share with my class for next school year is: don't take anything for granted, because as this year has shown us, it can get taken away in the blink of an eye.
Colton Beckley, third grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
Yes.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
My fort.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
Yes.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
Yes, sometimes.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
None.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
At school.
•What message would you like to share with current classes about the coming school year?
I hope you enjoy the rest of this school year and I hope you are ready for the next grade because we are going to have to work a lot harder!
8 Colton Beckley prepared a fort which has doubled as a workspace for class assignments during his home-based learning as the learning from home continues for Missouri students.
Kassandra Whisler, fourth grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
Yes.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
I could get it done quicker.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
Not really.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
No. I don't need their help with it.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
Fieldtrips.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
I would love to get back to school, but if it could hurt someone, I would rather stay it this way.
James A. Bloomer, third grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
Yes.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
Family.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
Yes, on Google Meetings.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
Yes.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
Fieldtrips
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
I'd rather be home than at school.
6 James A. Bloomer focuses on a video as he completes his weekly class assignments remotely during the 2020 school closure.
Jadziah Robertson, SHS junior
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
Yes.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
Having more time at my own pace.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
Yes, because I work.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
Yes.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
FFA, prom, graduation and youth group.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
Continue for the rest of the school year.
•What message would you like to share with current classes about the coming school year?
See y’all next year!
Isaiah Lobdell, third grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
No, because we're kids. We don’t get the coronavirus.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
I get more play time with my baby kittens.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
Yes through Facebook Kid Messenger.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
Yes.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
Taekwondo and soccer.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
Back at school.
•What message would you like to share with current classes about the coming school year?
Hi everybody! How are you? Do you have enough toilet paper? My cat had kittens.
5 Fourth-grader Isaiah Lobdell dons some comfortable attire as he dutifully completes homework from his home-based workspace during the 2020 school closure.
Carter Reser, third grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
Yes, so we don't get sick.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
We can be comfortable while doing our homework.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
Yes, because of kids messenger.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
Yes, my mom and babysitter.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
Soccer in Bolivar and our fieldtrips.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
Back in school so I can play with my friends.
•What message would you like to share with current classes about the coming school year?
I hope everyone stays safe and healthy over summer so we can see each other and play.
7 Carter Reeser completes his assigned schoolwork from home as the third-grader finishes a weekly assignment as part of the COVID-19 related closures.
*******Sheri Veitschegger's Family (Mom asked questions to each of her children)********
Cayden Michael Komer, third grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
That is a hard question, I would say, it’s probably for the best to protect everyone.
Kiara Veitschegger, eighth grade
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
My favorite thing has been that I do not have to get out of my pajamas to do my work.
Hailey Trowbridge, seventh grade
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
No and it has been hard.
Alexis Komer, fourth grade
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
They do the best they can to help, but they are definitely not teachers.
Emily Trowbridge, fifth grade
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
I missed out on going to Silver Dollar City with my TOPS class.
Jaxson Veitschegger, first grade
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
I want to go back to school so I can see my friends.
Sheri Veitschegger, Mom
•What message would you like to share with current classes about the coming school year?
Take each day and make it the best you can. Never take one minute for granted and cherish the relationships you have in your life today.
Taylor Dowdy, third grade
•Do you think it was a good idea to close the schools for the rest of the school year?
Yes.
•What has been your favorite thing about doing your schoolwork at home?
Nothing.
•Have you been able to see your friends while the schools have been closed?
Yes.
•Are your parents or the adults in your home helping with your daily schoolwork and homework?
Yes.
•What school, club, organization or sports-related things did you personally miss out on during this temporary closure?
Dirt bikes and basketball.
•Do you want this to continue or would you rather be back at school like usual?
I want this to continue.
•What message would you like to share with your class about the coming school year?
Have a great year
As much remains unseen as far as how the 2020-21 school year will be handled in regard to group functions, sports, band, extracurricular, club and youth activities, it certainly can be said these times have been both unprecedented and impactful.
The Cedar County Republican would like to extend its appreciation to the administrators and teachers — especially Mrs. Christa Price — who individually coordinated student communications and gathered responses from their respective students for this featured piece.
