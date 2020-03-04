Making for a busy few weeks at the El Dorado Springs Police Department, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, several recent crystal methamphetamine-related arrests have been a topic of local conversation.
In speaking to county officials over the last few days, the explanations and circumstances surrounding the recent arrests were direct and concise.
“We don’t typically see this [drug] in bulk quantities here,” Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither said. “What we’re seeing at the moment are personal use quantities of less than one gram. It’s a common amount for a [methamphetamine] user to be in possession of.”
When asked about the recent string of apprehensions, Gaither replied by giving credit to area officers and deputies.
“When we catch this [methamphetamine] in the quantities we’re seeing, it’s a direct result of good police work,” Gaither said. “Our law enforcement here in the county knows what to look for and consistently does a good job. This means we’re catching things regularly.”
Weighing in on the ongoing narrative, Cedar County sheriff James McCrary agreed with Gaither and added his depupties efforts are well-placed and accurate.
“We shut down a couple of small-scale labs last year,” McCrary said, “and we don’t see a lot of this in big amounts. Our deputies here are good at knowing the players, what to be aware of and they stay on top of this stuff.”
For further information regarding specific arrests and/or pending charges, additional details can be obtained by visiting the Cedar County circuit clerk’s office at 113 South St., Stockton, or found online at www.courts.mo.gov.
As with any criminal case, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
